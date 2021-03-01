Report

The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T21:20:50+0000
The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, praised the approval of the Yazidi Female Survivors' law in the Iraqi Parliament today, Monday. 

PM Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "The ratification of the Yezidi Female Survivors law is a vital step towards justice and equal citizenship," he continued, "The Iraqi Government is keen on implementing the law, provide a dignified living for all female survivors, work on freeing those in captivity, and support liberated areas."

In the same context, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed gratitude to all political blocs for the approval of the law in the Iraqi Parliament, deeming it as a step to compensate the Yazidis and restore their trust.

Barzani demanded, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the expedition of the implementation of the law's items to ease the suffers from the survivors and their families.

The Head of KRG reiterated his call for committing to the Sinjar agreement to reconstruct the district and allow a safe return for its citizens.

Barzani added that the Liberating Yazidi abductees' office has been able to free 3545 Yazidis, stressing that the work is underway to reveal the fate of 2768 still missing Yazidis.

