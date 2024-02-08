The President meets with Ayatollah al-Najafi to discuss national issues

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met on Thursday, with Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi. The meeting, which took place in al-Najaf, aimed to discuss various issues related to the security, sovereignty, and development of Iraq.

According to al-Najafi's media office, al-Najafi stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability in Iraq. He urged the Iraqi government to take decisive steps to assert its sovereignty and protect its territorial integrity from any foreign interference. He also called for effective measures to combat corruption in all its forms, which he said was one of the main causes of the deterioration of the country's situation.

Al-Najafi also addressed the issue of water scarcity and its impact on Iraq's self-reliance in agriculture, industry, and the economy. He said, "it is important to find viable solutions to ensure the fair and sustainable distribution of water resources among the Iraqi provinces and neighboring countries."

In addition, al-Najafi suggested the creation of real and serious educational curricula at schools that would foster a sense of nationality and identity among the Iraqi youth. He said, "Iraq had suffered from decades of dictatorships and moral attacks that aimed to destroy its national identity and eliminate the morals that its people sacrificed greatly for."

Meanwhile, the Iraqi president sponsored the third edition of the Najaf International Book Fair, which was held from 8 to 18 February, 2024, at the Najaf International Exhibition Ground. The event featured the participation of tens of local and Arab publishing houses as well as public and private institutions.

Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi is a prominent religious authority of Pakistani origin, he is one of the four Grand Ayatollahs of the Hawza Seminary, and a leading candidate for the supreme authority in Najaf, which is considered the highest position in Shia Islam. He is known for his moderate and pragmatic views on various issues, such as the role of the clergy in politics, the relations with other sects and religions, and the reform of the religious institution. His views differ from those of Ayatollah al-Sistani, the highest Shia authority in Iraq, who has chosen to boycott meetings with Iraqi politicians of all orientations and affiliations in protest against the prevailing conditions in the country, such as widespread corruption, unemployment, and poor services.