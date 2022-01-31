Report

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region discloses the details of the Najaf meeting

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region disclosed the details of President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Najaf today, where he met the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and the head of al-siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar.

The Presidency said in a statement that the meeting discussed the latest developments in the country, as well as the political process and the problems it is facing.

All the parties stressed, according to the statement, the need to form a government capable of facing the crises and challenges that the country is going through, and meeting the citizens' demands to provide a better life for them.

