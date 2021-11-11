The Popular bloc is unified, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson to the Independent Popular Bloc (al-Kotla al-Shaabiya), Sajjad Salem, refuted the reports about the bloc's dissolution only a few days after its establishment.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Salem said that biased media are spreading those unfounded rumors for fear of the bloc's movements.

"The bloc continues to engage in talks with other blocs that have approaches that resemble ours, the Emtidad movement in particular, to join efforts against the corrupts in the upcoming days," he said.

"The members of the bloc have agreed to endorse the next government if it seeks to serve the citizens at every level. If it appears to be a quota government, we will strike hard to reveal its truth."