The Pope: to protect religion from those who use it as a cover for terrorist acts

Shafaq News / Pope Francis urged on Saturday the religions’ followers to confront terrorism and extremism stressing that terrorist groups have destroyed part of the history of Iraq.

Pope Francis joined an inter-faith day of prayer in the ancient city of Ur saying "here, from this place, faith and monotheism appeared in the land of our father Abraham."

"Terrorism and violence do not come from religion, and we do not forget that terrorism exploits religion,.. it is up to us to protect religion from those who use it as a cover," he added.

On Iraq, the Pope said “wars destroyed this Country,…everyone suffered. We remember in particular the Yazidis, many of whom died. Many women and children were mistreated…. There was violence against them. "

“When terrorism hit this country, it attacked a part of history, the churches and monasteries, but at this dark period the stars shone, Christians and Muslims started building peace and working together to overcome this.”