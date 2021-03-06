Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Pope: to protect religion from those who use it as a cover for terrorist acts

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T09:51:16+0000
The Pope: to protect religion from those who use it as a cover for terrorist acts

Shafaq News / Pope Francis urged on Saturday the religions’ followers to confront terrorism and extremism stressing that terrorist groups have destroyed part of the history of Iraq.

Pope Francis joined an inter-faith day of prayer in the ancient city of Ur saying "here, from this place, faith and monotheism appeared in the land of our father Abraham."

"Terrorism and violence do not come from religion, and we do not forget that terrorism exploits religion,.. it is up to us to protect religion from those who use it as a cover," he added.

On Iraq, the Pope said “wars destroyed this Country,…everyone suffered. We remember in particular the Yazidis, many of whom died. Many women and children were mistreated…. There was violence against them. "

“When terrorism hit this country, it attacked a part of history, the churches and monasteries, but at this dark period the stars shone, Christians and Muslims started building peace and working together to overcome this.”

related

Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

Date: 2021-03-05 11:45:44
Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Date: 2021-02-25 16:48:29
The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Pope Francis arrives in Najaf to meet top Shiite leader Al-Sistani

Date: 2021-03-06 05:50:40
Pope Francis arrives in Najaf to meet top Shiite leader Al-Sistani

The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 17:59:13
The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

Date: 2020-12-07 12:20:01
Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-05 12:25:39
The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Preparations for Pope Francis' visit to Iraq are in full swing

Date: 2021-02-27 14:51:45
Preparations for Pope Francis' visit to Iraq are in full swing

Pope Francis arrives in the Ancient City of Ur

Date: 2021-03-06 08:44:22
Pope Francis arrives in the Ancient City of Ur