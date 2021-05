Shafaq News / Iraq’s Police had found strongholds and IEDs in Kirkuk governorate.

The Security Media Cell on Saturday announced on Saturday that the Federal Police forces, supported by Intelligence forces carried out a security operation in Wadi Al-Shay, Daquq district which resulted in finding three strongholds, two explosive devices, tunnels and Military equipment.

The engineering team destroyed the strongholds and tunnels and detonated the explosive devices.