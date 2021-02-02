The Parliamentary human rights committee to finalize the law freedom of expression

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Human Rights Committee held, on Tuesday, a joint meeting with three parliamentary committees to finalize the law on Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Demonstration.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the media department of the House of Representatives said that the head of the Human Rights Committee, Arshad Al-Salhi, chaired a meeting that included the Security, Defense, Legal, Endowment and Religious Affairs Committees, to discuss the remarks on the law on the Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Demonstration before submitting it to the Parliament.

The committee added that some amendments were introduced to the law and confirmed, according to the statement, that it will be submitted for voting soon.