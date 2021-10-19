The Parliamentary elections' results will be announced after 17 days, IHEC reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-19T09:46:17+0000

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq revealed the deadline for announcing the final results of the parliamentary elections. Imad Jamil, a member of the Commission's media team, told Shafaq News Agency, "After 17 days, and after all the submitted appeals are resolved, the final results of the early parliamentary elections will be announced." Jamil indicated, "today was the last date for submitting appeals from candidates and political entities," noting, "we have so far received 1,300 appeals against the results of the parliamentary elections." He pointed out that all the appeals submitted do not prove the existence of fraud within the electoral stations, adding that they will be taken into consideration by the competent committees. Last Saturday, IHEC announced the full results of the early parliamentary elections that took place on October 10. The head of IHEC's board of commissioners, Adnan Jalil Khalaf, said in a press conference that the commission had completed the audit of the 3,681 stations. He explained that the results were added to the previously announced preliminary results, noting that the full results were published on the Commission's website. Khalaf said that the commission was not affected by any political conflict.

related