The Parliamentary Finance Committee convenes with Ministers to tie up the Budget bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T08:49:38+0000
Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee held a meeting today, Saturday, with the Ministers involved in the final formulation of the 2021 Federal Budget bill.

According to a statement of Media Department of the Parliament, the Finance Committee convened with the Ministries of Finance, Oil, Planning, Electricity, Commerce, Construction and Housing, Labor and Social Affairs, and the Federal Office of Service to discuss the final formulation of the bill.

Committee Member, MP Jamal Kocher, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency yesterday, Friday, "the voting on the bill on Sunday's session is very unlikely due to the many differences and the Shiite and Sunni demands."

