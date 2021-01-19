The Parliament will vote on the budget law in early February, a source revealed

Shafaq News / A source in the Parliamentary Finance committee revealed on Tuesday that 2021 budget bill would be put to the vote by early next month, indicating the committee would complete the reading in the upcoming fifteen days.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliamentary Finance Committee received all the requests and notes submitted by members of Parliament and representatives of ministries hosted by the committee recently."

"The committee will dedicate next week to studying and converting all the notes into texts to amend the articles of the budget law," the source said.

"The Finance Committee needs up to 10-15 days to finalize the budget," adding, "the budget law will be ready for voting in early February."