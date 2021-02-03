The Parliament warns of exploiting promotions for electoral purposes

Shafaq News/ The Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the Governmental Program and Parliamentary Strategic Planning warned on Wednesday the political blocs and parties against exploiting the promotions in the Budget Law for electoral purposes.

The head of the committee, Hazem Al-Khalidi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the 2021 General Budget bill 2021 includes many job grades. The government must take the right path in this regard, neither trespass nor violate the law."

He added, "the government must regularize the contracts on permanent staff through the omission and creation grades, or refer them to the Federal Service Council to supervise appointments in the ministries and institutions of the Iraqi state."

"There are concerns that the political blocs and parties exploit these grades for electoral purposes."