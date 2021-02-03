Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Parliament warns of exploiting promotions for electoral purposes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-03T13:37:08+0000
The Parliament warns of exploiting promotions for electoral purposes

Shafaq News/ The Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the Governmental Program and Parliamentary Strategic Planning warned on Wednesday the political blocs and parties against exploiting the promotions in the Budget Law for electoral purposes.

The head of the committee, Hazem Al-Khalidi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the 2021 General Budget bill 2021 includes many job grades. The government must take the right path in this regard, neither trespass nor violate the law."

He added, "the government must regularize the contracts on permanent staff through the omission and creation grades, or refer them to the Federal Service Council to supervise appointments in the ministries and institutions of the Iraqi state."

"There are concerns that the political blocs and parties exploit these grades for electoral purposes."

related

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC

Date: 2021-01-19 15:05:58
Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06
A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Date: 2020-12-13 11:40:18
The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

Date: 2021-01-24 12:57:51
The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

Date: 2020-11-23 14:52:15
The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Date: 2020-12-17 18:36:33
Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections