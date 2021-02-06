The Parliament to vote on the budget bill soon, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Forces Bloc said on Saturday that the final draft of the 2021budget bill will be introduced to the political blocs ahead of putting it to the vote in the upcoming session.

In a statement to Shafaq News agency, the Vice President of the bloc, Raad Al-Dahlaki, said, "The Parliamentary Finance Committee is in the process of setting the final touches on the budget law. It is very prudent to present the latest version of the law to the political blocs despite the differences over some paragraphs of the law."

He added, "the Finance Committee represents the political blocs. It is aware of the modifications taking place in the items and paragraphs of the budget bill. The final draft of the bill will be viewed prior to voting."

"The budget law will be put to the vote in the upcoming days. However, the exact date is not set yet," he continued.

The Parliamentary Finance Committee has completed nearly 95% of the paragraphs and the items of the current year budget bill, according to Parliamentary sources.