The Parliament to summon Security and Military leaders to discuss the recent breaches

Shafaq News / The Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament revealed today, Tuesday, its intention to host the military and security leaders in tomorrow's session to stand upon the latest security breaches, indicating that two meetings will be held with the President and the Prime Minister in this regard.

The head of the committee, Muhammad Reda, said in a press conference held today at the Parliament, "The committee contacted and held meetings with all parties and security authorities to reach investigative and operational outcomes that curb security breaches, respond with force to any threat to the citizens' security, and defeat terrorism."

He added, "the committee decided to host the military and security leaders tomorrow, Wednesday, to about get acquainted of the recent violations and alternative plans and procedures to reduce the violations," calling at the same time to "form investigative committees to provide us with the relevant results."

He explained that the committee works to support "the armed forces' budget in coordination with the Finance Committee," calling on the security authorities to "present the facts and hold the negligent accountable."

Rida expressed his hope that "the new replacements for the security leaders will be of a high level of efficiency and performance," stressing at the same time the need to "return to Article 61, Paragraph Fifth (c), related to the selection of security leaders and voting on them within the House of Representatives according to the constitution."

The head of the committee stated that his committee "received an invitation from the President of the Republic to discuss the security situation next Thursday, and a meeting will be held with the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces during the next two days to evaluate the general conditions in the country."

He indicated, "the committee will lay down all options and proposals available to assess the security file and achieve national security for citizens everywhere."