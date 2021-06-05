Report

The Parliament to merge the 13 laws of Civil Service into one 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T17:19:41+0000
Shafaq News/ MP of Sairoon Parliamentary Bloc, Riyad Al-Masoudi, confirmed postpone the Civil Service Law discussion until the next parliamentary session.

Al-Masoudi told Shafaq News Agency agency, "The Civil Service Law is one of the important laws in the council of Representatives, and due to the difficulty of passing it, it will be postponed until the next parliamentary session, given that the law needs to regulate the salary scale, new job grades, financial allocation, and good formulation."

"The previous Civil Service Law No. 24 of 1960, had been passed 60 years ago, and the reason why it was not amended, is that it is one of the most difficult and complicated laws."

Al-Masoudi explained, "The new service law will merge 13 laws into one, including laws on retirement, the discipline of state employees, promotions and other laws related to employees' affairs."

