The Parliament to host the Ministry of Health officials after School Closure and Lockdown

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T08:38:39+0000
Shafaq News/ The crisis cell in the Iraqi Parliament summoned officials of the Ministry of Health on Saturday against the backdrop of school closure and lockdown decisions.

The Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Crisis cell, Jawad El-Mousawi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The cell summoned the Ministry of Health officials on Monday at 12:00 PM to the Parliament."

The statement added, "This call aims at tackling the resurgence of COVID-19 cases among citizens, and after the decisions made by the Supreme Committee of Health and Safety to close schools and impose lockdown, as well as to discuss the vaccine provision among other issues."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment assures that 16 million vaccine doses will arrive in Iraq soon.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government imposed a partial (on weekdays) and total lockdown (on weekends), closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.

