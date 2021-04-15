The Parliament to host the Iraqi the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary State of Law bloc revealed a parliamentary move to schedule the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank's questioning in the new legislative term.

MP Kat'a Al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The parliament will resume its sessions on April 20", pointing out that the surge in the dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar is one of the most prominent files to discuss with the Minister and the Governor.

Last week, the State of Law Coalition announced that it had submitted an appeal to the Federal Court with six articles of the General Budget Law for 2021, while days ago, the Parliamentary Legal Committee confirmed that the General Budget Law for 2021 has become legally enforceable and that no amendment can be made to its provisions.