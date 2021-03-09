Report

The Parliament to hold a decisive meeting to solve the issue of the Federal Court Law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-09T11:00:17+0000
The Parliament to hold a decisive meeting to solve the issue of the Federal Court Law

Shafaq News / The Parliament decided to hold a special meeting that brings together the Presidency of Parliament, heads of political blocs and representatives of minorities today, to approve of the remaining paragraphs of the Federal Court Law during the upcoming sessions.

The representatives failed yesterday to pass the Federal Court bill again, due to disputes over three articles. However, approved three articles 8, 10 and 21 of the bill.

Nevertheless, the Federal Court law passage is an essential step for holding early parliamentary elections on the tenth of next October. It would pave the way for completing the Federal Court's quorum after one of them reached the legal age for retirement more than a year and a half ago.

It is worth noting that the election results are not final unless approved by the entire Federal Court.

