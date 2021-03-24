Report

The Parliament to dissolve itself ahead of the elections, MP says

Date: 2021-03-24T11:56:37+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee said on Wednesday that the legislative assembly will be dissolved ahead of the general elections to be held on October 10.

Committee Member, Yahya al-Muhammadi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the political blocs agreed on the dissolution of the Council of Representatives one day prior to the early elections. However, this approach requires studying and legal drafting."

"If the government failed to fulfill its commitment and the government did not hold the elections as scheduled, the Council stands until it is held."

