The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Shafaq News / A parliamentary source reported on Saturday that the Finance Committee in the Parliament held a meeting to reach a formula that satisfies all parties regarding the borrowing law.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the committee is currently holding a meeting to discuss the borrowing law, unify visions about the law, and agree on a formula after its amendment.

The source noted that the meeting will address what was stated in Al-Sadr's tweet regarding the law and the solutions proposed by the latter.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned earlier in the day of internal and external financial borrowing to fill the deficit in the general budget, and stressed the need to pay the salaries that the federal government had failed to disburse on time during the past months.

On Sunday, the Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, announced that the salaries of employees will be paid immediately after the Parliament approves the borrowing law, and a two-week deadline was set for the payment of the salaries of last October.

The Cabinet Secretariat had submitted a law draft on financing the fiscal deficit to the council of Representatives.

The Parliamentary Finance Committee ruled out on Friday reading and voting on the fiscal deficit financing law in today's session, while the committee called on the Finance Ministry to submit data and figures for borrowing money.

Iraq suffers from a stifling financial crisis as a result of the drop in oil prices on which the Iraqi budget depends by more than 90%.