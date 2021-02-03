Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Parliament to determine the fate of "wages and contracts employees" in the next 48 hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-03T15:16:49+0000
The Parliament to determine the fate of "wages and contracts employees" in the next 48 hours

Shafaq News/ A source in the Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed on Wednesday that the committee is currently preparing a legal formula to redress about 400,000 employees of temporary contracts and daily wages.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the committee is preparing this paragraph on the contracts of Resolution 315 in the General Budget Law, who have not received their salaries and wages for several months in the ministries and state institutions they work in, including the free lecturers in the Ministry of Education.

The Finance Committee, according to the source, is studying transfers to provide financial allocations for contract and daily workers, lecturers.

The source pointed out that the next 48 hours will be "crucial for the Finance Committee to do justice to this segment and add them to the budget law."

It is noteworthy that the contract employees and daily wages workers have not received their salaries for more than a year. Last year some ministries paid them for only one or two months of work.

related

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC

Date: 2021-01-19 15:05:58
Iraqi Parliament to summon the chairman of NCMC

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06
A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

Date: 2020-12-13 11:40:18
The parliament requests a report on the first presidency's advisors

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

Date: 2021-01-24 12:57:51
The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

Date: 2020-11-23 14:52:15
The Iraqi Parliament finishes reading the anti-cybercrime law

Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections

Date: 2020-12-17 18:36:33
Iraqi Parliament approves the law of funding the elections