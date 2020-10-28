Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Parliament to close the chapter of the electoral law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-28T19:23:11+0000
The Parliament to close the chapter of the electoral law

Shafaq News/ A source in the Iraqi parliament revealed on Wednesday reaching an agreement on the entire election law in the parliament session held now.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Parliament is currently discussing the health insurance law", indicating, "the first paragraph on the electoral districts of Kirkuk Governorate has been postponed until the end of the meeting of the political forces with the legal committee to set a final agreement".

 The source, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed, "there is an agreement to vote on the final form of the electoral law by the end of today's session".

 The source added, "the Parliamentary Legal Committee is currently holding a meeting with the MPs of Kirkuk governorate to discuss the nature and the division of electoral districts in the governorate".

 Iraqi Parliament had passed the electoral districts for all governorates except Kirkuk, as the Kurdish and Turkmen MPs of this governorate did not agree on a formula that satisfies both sides in this regard.


related

The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Date: 2020-08-24 08:13:26
The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-16 11:36:27
Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Date: 2020-09-06 15:29:03
The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Date: 2020-09-22 19:29:00
A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Date: 2020-08-26 10:57:09
Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 14:45:34
"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Allawi reveals the reason behind the delay in submitting the reform paper to the parliament

Date: 2020-09-08 14:49:05
Allawi reveals the reason behind the delay in submitting the reform paper to the parliament