The Parliament to amend the Federal Supreme Court law ahead of the elections, al-Halbousi pledges

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, announced the parliament’s intention to legislate an amendment to the Federal Court law in the next legislative term.

Al-Halbousi said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that he received the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. Al-Halbousi discussed with his guest the late developments in the political situation in Iraq and the preparations for the early elections, highlighting the importance of the United Nations' role in restoring the citizen's confidence in the electoral process.

The meeting also touched upon, according to the statement, the necessity of legislating the Federal Supreme Court Law in preparation for the elections, which al-Halbousi stressed that the Parliament intends to do in the next legislative term.

The legislation of a new law for the Federal Supreme Court aims to complete its quorum after a member of it reached the retirement age more than a year and a half ago.

The election results could not be announced "final" unless approved by the entire Federal Court, which cannot be achieved under the current conditions.