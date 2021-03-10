The Parliament settles two major disputes impeding the passage of the Federal Court law

Shafaq News / A parliamentary source revealed that the Presidency of Parliament and the political blocs had reached an agreement regarding two major disputes that hindered the passage of the Federal Court law in Parliament.

The Parliament had voted over two sessions to approve 21 articles out of 24 in the Federal Court bill.

MP of Al-Fatah bloc, Muhammad Al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The Presidency of the Parliament, heads of political blocs and representatives of minorities reached during a meeting, on Tuesday, an agreement on the ongoing disputes over the representation of minorities in the Federal Court, as well as the powers of Islamic Jurisprudence specialists", adding, "the Presidency of Parliament and the political blocs have agreed to allocate a seat for minorities in the Federal Court."

The dispute revolves around granting Islamic Jurisprudence specialists the right to vote on Federal Court decisions or provide advice.

Nevertheless, the Federal Court law passage is an essential step for holding early parliamentary elections on the tenth of next October. It would pave the way for completing the Federal Court's quorum after one of them reached the legal age for retirement more than a year and a half ago.

It is worth noting that the election results are not final unless approved by the entire Federal Court.