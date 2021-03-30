The Parliament schedules a session to vote on the budget bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-30T19:35:52+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament has set a date to hold a voting session on the 2021 financial budget bill. The Parliament' Presidium said in a statement, "Legislating the Federal Budget bill for the fiscal year 2021 is an important step, because it affects the citizen's interests", adding, "We call upon the representatives to attend tomorrow's session at 1 pm, to vote on the Budget bill." The statement added, "the names of attendees and absentees will be published to the public opinion." "Tomorrow's session' agenda will also include submitting a request by the political forces, supported by more than 172 signatures, to vote on the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament in its fourth session, following the provisions of Article 64 first of the Iraqi constitution. This step comes in response to popular demands for early elections", the statement pointed out. The Presidency said, "until now, the parliament has fulfilled all the requirements and practical steps to conduct early elections, including the formation of an independent commission of judges, the legislation of the election law, and voting on the First Amendment Law (Order No. 30 of 2005) the Federal Supreme Court Law."

related

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-18 15:08:21

The Iraqi Parliament votes on the Kurdistan region's share in the federal budget

Date: 2021-03-28 17:20:04

A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Date: 2021-03-28 21:26:15

Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Date: 2021-03-08 19:05:40

More than half of the Iraqi deputies submitted formal request to dissolve the parliament

Date: 2021-03-20 17:02:40

COVID-19: An Iraqi MP passed away

Date: 2020-07-10 17:19:33

Parliamentary Finance resolves all disputes over the budget bill, a source reveals

Date: 2021-03-28 16:48:41

Al-Halbousi directs to include the budget bill on the Parliament's agenda for the next session

Date: 2021-03-08 19:33:31