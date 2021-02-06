The Parliament requests opening an investigation into the currency auction corruption

Shafaq News/ The Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament approached the Ministry of Finance requesting an investigation in corruption suspicions in the currency auctions after the Minister's recent statements in this regard.

The Parliament's Media Department said, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliamentary Finance addressed the Ministry of Finance regarding the minister's statements about the involvement of political blocs he did not name in spreading corruption via the currency selling window in the Central Bank."

The statement explained, "the purpose is to form an investigative subcommittee on this matter to reveal the facts to the Iraqi people."

The Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, deemed the currency auction of the Central Bank of Iraq as a major getaway of financial corruption in the country.

Allawi said in a televised interview, "We have enough evidence that the currency auction of the Central Bank played an important role in spreading corruption previously. Major political blocs are involved. They participate under different names and persons," adding, "I do not have legal immunity; even the legal protection measures are not enough to reveal the names."