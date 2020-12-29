Report

The Parliament receives the Budget law and postpones the legislative recess to vote on it

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-29T10:23:00+0000
The Parliament receives the Budget law and postpones the legislative recess to vote on it

Shafaq News/ The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, announced on Tuesday that the government submitted the Budget law to the Parliament earlier today.

Al-Kaabi said in a brief notice received by Shafaq News agency that the draft federal budget law for 2021 arrived this morning in the House of Representatives, without setting a date for a parliamentary session to read the budget.

In the same context, the Parliamentary Economic and Investment Committee confirmed that the Council of Representatives intends to cancel its legislative recess to vote on the General Budget Law for 2021.

Committee member, Nada Shaker Jawdat, told Shafaq News agency, "the legislative holiday for the Council of Representatives will start next week. However, Parliament will cancel its legislative holiday to vote on the General Budget Law for 2021."

