The Parliament proposes resorting to international channels to address the salaries crisis

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee called on the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to benefit from Iraq's international relations to obtain an exception from OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production.

Member of Parliament, Ikhlas Al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The prime minister should take advantage of Iraq's good relations with major countries to exclude itself from reducing oil production that was approved by OPEC+ to secure financial incomes that save Iraq from the current financial crisis and deficit."

Al-Dulaimi said, "Iraq faces two options to get out of the salary crisis, either to agree to borrow and inflict heavy losses on the state or face popular pressure and great resentment due to the lack of insurance and regularity of salaries".

Iraq is currently suffering from a salaries crisis as a result of the global drop in oil prices on which the federal budget depends by 90%.

Despite the assurances of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, it is awaiting the legislation of the borrowing law by Parliament to release the already one month late salaries.



