Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Parliament might cut or cancel salary-deductions, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-19T10:20:36+0000
The Parliament might cut or cancel salary-deductions, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed on Tuesday that the Iraqi Parliament is considering canceling or cutting salary deductions in 2021 budget, indicating that it is weighing the options ahead of making the final decision.

Committee member, MP Jamal Kocher, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "there are two approaches in the Finance Committee: either cancel or reduce salary-deductions," indicating, "the Parliament is studying the pros and cons of each option and its impact on the budget."

Kocher attributed the Parliament's intentions to reduce or cancel the taxes to the deterioration of the Iraqi citizen's sustenance after the Iraqi dinar's devaluation and new taxations.

"We are studying both options. Other options that can alleviate these deductions are being studied as well. We may omit the deduction paragraph," he noted, "the decision has not been taken yet."

Cocher Highlighted "raising the price of oil in 2021 budget of $42 a barrel," indicating, "this can reduce the huge deficit of 71 trillion dinars."

According to the draft seen by Shafaq News Agency, the budget amounts to 164 trillion dinars, with a fiscal deficit of 71 trillion.

The Iraqi government struggles to secure employee salaries and other operating expenses due to the collapse in oil prices driven by COVID-19 pandemic, which has crippled large sectors of the global economy.

Iraq was forced to reduce the local currency's value to provide the salaries it disbursed in the last quarter of 2020 through the fiscal deficit (borrowing) law approved by Parliament.

related

Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2020-11-24 20:43:42
Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Date: 2020-11-01 16:17:28
Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

Date: 2020-11-25 16:46:44
The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

Date: 2021-01-11 15:38:54
Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Date: 2020-11-03 13:46:37
Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Why did the Iraqi Parliament postpone today's session?

Date: 2020-11-26 12:47:12
Why did the Iraqi Parliament postpone today's session?

The Parliament to approve the budget bill before the end of the legislative season, MP says

Date: 2021-01-11 16:57:35
The Parliament to approve the budget bill before the end of the legislative season, MP says