Shafaq News / MP of Al-Fatah Parliamentary Bloc, Muhammad Al-Baldawi, said that the Parliament’s regular sessions might be resumed next week to discuss and approve several laws.

Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News agency that the council of representatives will discuss, read, and vote on many important laws during the coming sessions, noting that the Parliament will discuss the Turkish forces’ incursion into Iraqi territories and the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by the American forces.