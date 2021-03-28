Report

The Parliament holds serial meetings in the presence of KRG's delegation

Date: 2021-03-28T12:43:10+0000
Shafaq News/The Presidium of the Iraqi Parliament convened with the delegation of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), heads of Parliamentary blocs, and the Parliamentary Finance Committee to address the disputes over the provisions of the 2021 Federal Budget bill.

A Parliamentary source revealed that the meeting taking place ahead of the session scheduled at seven this evening was held in the Parliament's guesthouse.

According to the source, another meeting will be held inside the Parliament headquarters between the Finance Committee and the Parliamentary blocs for the same purpose.

A statement of the Iraqi Parliament Presidium said that the negotiations are underway with the blocs, political forces, the government, and the Ministries involved over the Federal Budget.

