The Parliament fixes the dollar's pricing in the budget bill

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed its intention to pass the budget law today, despite political blocs' attempts to obstruct the session.

The Finance Committee's rapporteur, Ahmed Al-Saffar, told Shafaq News agency, "The ministers of planning, finance, and oil are still clarifying some paragraphs of the budget for the heads of political blocs, including foreign loans, investment projects, provincial shares..."

"The Finance Committee has completed all the articles of the budget law, leaving nothing but a political agreement to vote on the budget today", he added.

Al-Saffar indicated, "the Finance Committee is determined to vote on the general budget bill today", noting that the dollar's remains fix.

The Parliament's Presidium had reportedly scheduled the voting session on the budget bill at 09:00 PM later today, Sunday.