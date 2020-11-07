Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-07T15:35:00+0000
The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament concluded the discussions of the draft law on financing the fiscal deficit, which enables the government to disburse the salaries of employees for October after casting it to vote.

The media department of the Parliament announced in a brief statement, received by Shafaq News agency, "this came during today's session that was held under the chairmanship of the Council’s Second Deputy Speaker, Bashir Al-Haddad."

The Parliamentary Finance Committee expressed on Saturday its reservation regarding the draft law on financing the fiscal deficit, highlighting the "exaggeration" of the funds requested by the government.

The Finance Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, in a document obtained by Shafaq News agency, said that it will conduct a review of the government's report, as it considered the latter's estimates of the required amounts Overstated. The committee called for reducing all expenses and sticking to a tight budget to prevent further debt while considering a reform plan that puts the state on the right track.

 

 

 


related

Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Date: 2020-09-28 13:49:49
Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Date: 2020-11-01 16:17:28
Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Date: 2020-11-03 13:46:37
Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Date: 2020-09-26 11:18:25
How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?