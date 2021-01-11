The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Haddad, highlighted the obstacles hindering the repatriation of the displaced citizens to Sinjar district, calling on the Federal Government to implement all the provisions of the recent "Sinjar agreement" concluded with the Regional Government.

Haddad said in a press conference held at the parliament building in the presence of the Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Evan Faiq, and attended by the correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, "the Presidency of the Council of Representatives directed the Labor and human rights committees to follow up the camps file and the living conditions of the displaced people."

"The two committees held a meeting with the Ministry of Immigration in the minister's presence and discussed the conditions inside the camps regarding service, psychological, and social aspects. The Ministry described in detail the steps it took to provide services and close some displacement camps, as well as the challenges and the obstacles facing the Ministry."

Haddad added, "the joint committee will submit a detailed report with recommendations to the Government through the Presidency of the Parliament to facilitate the work of the Ministry and increase its financial allocations to enable it to perform its duties, as the currently allocated funds, and those allocated in 2021's budget, does not serve this purpose."

"The two committees recommended increasing these allocations and closing all camps voluntarily," he elaborated.

The deputy speaker said, "discussions on Sinjar region highlighted some points that hinder the return of some families. For this reason, we instruct the Government to work to complete this agreement and implement all its provisions."