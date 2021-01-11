Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-11T14:06:40+0000
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Haddad, highlighted the obstacles hindering the repatriation of the displaced citizens to Sinjar district, calling on the Federal Government to implement all the provisions of the recent "Sinjar agreement" concluded with the Regional Government.

Haddad said in a press conference held at the parliament building in the presence of the Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Evan Faiq, and attended by the correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, "the Presidency of the Council of Representatives directed the Labor and human rights committees to follow up the camps file and the living conditions of the displaced people."

"The two committees held a meeting with the Ministry of Immigration in the minister's presence and discussed the conditions inside the camps regarding service, psychological, and social aspects. The Ministry described in detail the steps it took to provide services and close some displacement camps, as well as the challenges and the obstacles facing the Ministry."

Haddad added, "the joint committee will submit a detailed report with recommendations to the Government through the Presidency of the Parliament to facilitate the work of the Ministry and increase its financial allocations to enable it to perform its duties, as the currently allocated funds, and those allocated in 2021's budget, does not serve this purpose."

"The two committees recommended increasing these allocations and closing all camps voluntarily," he elaborated.

The deputy speaker said, "discussions on Sinjar region highlighted some points that hinder the return of some families. For this reason, we instruct the Government to work to complete this agreement and implement all its provisions."

related

The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 15:35:00
The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Why did the Iraqi Parliament postpone today's session?

Date: 2020-11-26 12:47:12
Why did the Iraqi Parliament postpone today's session?

KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-11-15 14:47:19
KDP: removing irregular armed factions is essential for the success of Sinjar agreement

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Iraqi Parliament refuses to approve the amount required for financing the coming elections

Date: 2020-12-06 10:23:43
Iraqi Parliament refuses to approve the amount required for financing the coming elections

The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Date: 2020-11-13 13:28:46
The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

Date: 2020-12-06 12:45:50
The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Date: 2020-09-26 11:18:25
How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?