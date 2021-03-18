The Parliament convenes to pass the Federal Court bill amid Kurdish boycott

Shafaq News/ Kurdish lawmakers boycotted the Iraqi Parliament session dedicated to passing the Federal Supreme Court bill that started earlier this evening.

According to a statement of the Media Department of the Parliament, the session was commenced with only 188 out of 329 MPs on board.

The Council of Representatives has been on ebb and flow as the negotiations hit an impasse on three provisions of the Federal Supreme Court bill.

The differences halting the bill's consensual approval revolve around the terms of reference of the Islamic Jurisprudence experts and voting mode (unanimity, majority, two-thirds...).

A Parliamentary source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the MPs of Kurdistan, along with the Minorities' MPs, did not attend the session as the differences over the remaining three provisions have not been settled yet.