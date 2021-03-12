The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament demanded to expedite the disclosure of Albu Dor massacre's details, which left eight people dead in Saladin.

In a statement, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, denounced the crime calling on the government to, "implement a wide security operation against ISIS remnants to protect the citizens, and avoid such incidents."

He pointed out, "the recurrence of such attacks in the liberated areas requires more intelligence efforts, in cooperation with the residents."

"The council of Representatives will not stand by and watch. We will form an investigative committee to follow up on this unfortunate incident", he added.

Meanwhile, the media office of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, condemned the attack in a statement, and called on the security authorities in Saladin to take immediate action to arrest the perpetrators.

According to Shafaq News Agency sources, armed men in military uniforms, stormed three houses, killed seven and wounded an eighth, who later died of his wounds.