سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-12T16:16:36+0000
The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament demanded to expedite the disclosure of Albu Dor massacre's details, which left eight people dead in Saladin.

In a statement, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, denounced the crime calling on the government to, "implement a wide security operation against ISIS remnants to protect the citizens, and avoid such incidents."

He pointed out, "the recurrence of such attacks in the liberated areas requires more intelligence efforts, in cooperation with the residents."

"The council of Representatives will not stand by and watch. We will form an investigative committee to follow up on this unfortunate incident", he added.

Meanwhile, the media office of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, condemned the attack in a statement, and called on the security authorities in Saladin to take immediate action to arrest the perpetrators.

According to Shafaq News Agency sources, armed men in military uniforms, stormed three houses, killed seven and wounded an eighth, who later died of his wounds.

related

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Date: 2020-11-01 16:17:28
Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

Date: 2021-03-08 20:08:50
Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-02-05 11:46:11
The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars

Date: 2021-01-26 12:40:43
The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars

Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2020-11-24 20:43:42
Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Date: 2021-03-01 16:04:46
Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-02-03 17:17:50
The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections