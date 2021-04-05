The Parliament boosts social welfare allocations

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Labor and Social Affairs Committee announced increasing the social welfare allocations, under the General Budget Law for 2021.

The head of the committee, Raad Al-Dahlaki, told Shafaq News agency, "According to the general budget law recently approved in the council of Representatives, the payments of those involved in the social welfare system will be increased, with a minimum of 25 thousand dinars and a maximum of 75 thousand dinars for every family."

"The budget law covered 400 families with social welfare," he noted, "the allocations will be distributed between the governorates proportionally with the population ratio and poverty rates."

On February 8, Al-Dahlaki announced that the social welfare system will cover 600,000 families, according to the 2021 budget.

He told Shafaq News Agency, "sufficient funds have been allocated for social welfare within the general budget law," stressing, "the law will include 600 thousand new families in the coming period."

"The Parliamentary Labor and Social Affairs Committee is working to approve the pensions and social security law in the second legislative term", he pointed out.