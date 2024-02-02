The Nujaba’ urges Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades to end military activity suspension

Shafaq News / Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the Nujaba’ Movement, affiliated with the factions of the Iraqi Resistance, expressed his anticipation on Friday for the cessation of the "temporary suspension" of Hezbollah Brigades' military activities against US forces.

Al-Kaabi stated today, "We said, reiterate, and confirm that our decision is Iraqi and that we will not stop until two things are achieved: stopping operations on Gaza and the withdrawal of the US occupation from Iraq."

He further remarked, "Following our dialogue with Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of the Brigades, regarding the temporary suspension, and upon elucidating the underlying reasons, the rationale behind his decision have become apparent to us. We hold great respect and appreciation for this, acknowledging and valuing his sacrifice amidst these challenging circumstances. It will undoubtedly be evident in the future that his decision was marked by courage and selflessness."

He continued, "Awaiting the soon blessed return of the Brigades, and the cancellation of the suspension when the reasons and constraints are lifted."

"The propaganda emanating from the American psychological warfare apparatus, persistently laden with threats and intimidation, will not sway us in the least." He emphasized, "Any hostile actions will be met with an apt retaliation, and we reiterate that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, alongside its allied factions, remains steadfast in its determination until its objectives are achieved."

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, January 30th, the Hezbollah Brigades announced the suspension of its operations against US forces to "not embarrass the Iraqi government," instructing its fighters to "temporarily adopt a defensive stance."