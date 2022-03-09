The New Sunni Endowment Head officially took over responsibilities from Kambash

Shafaq News/ The new head of the Sunni Endowment, Abdul Khaleq Al-Azzawi, officially assumed his duties today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported this morning that the hand-over process between the former head, Saad Kambash, and Al-Azzawi, took place at the headquarters of the Sunni Endowment in Baghdad.

Earlier this month, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi had appointed Al-Azzawi, a member of Khamis Al-Khanjar's Azm, for the position of the Sunni Endowment Office.

A document issued by his media office addressed to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers showed his approval to relieve Saad Hamid Kambash from his duties and reassign him as an agent for the Chief of the Diwan.