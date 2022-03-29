Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-29T17:37:01+0000
The New Generation bloc might boycott Wednesday's session-Abdul-Wahed says 

Shafaq News/ The head of the New Generation (al-Jeel al-Jadeed) bloc, Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, on Saturday said that his bloc will not attend tomorrow's parliamentary session if the 17 demands he submitted last Saturday are not met.

Abdul-Wahed addressed the bloc's representatives saying, "if the citizens' interest requires hindering holding the session until the demands are met... Do not enter the Parliament hall."

He added that the "New Generation" is the only bloc that can make independent decisions, and can decide whether it wants to boycott or participate in the session.

