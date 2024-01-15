The Netherlands expresses desire to work with Iraq on development projects

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani received an official invitation to visit the Netherlands.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani's Media Office, the Prime Minister received the Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, Hans Sandee, and they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani pointed out "Iraq's openness to all forms of partnership in various fields, particularly in activating the joint water council between Iraq and The Netherlands."

The Iraqi PM stressed the importance of the Netherlands assuming leadership of the NATO mission in Iraq in May 2024.

Concerning the presence of the US-led coalition in Iraq, Al-Sudani renewed "Iraq's vision" that the Global Coalition mission, in the next stage, should be restricted to technical work until completely ending this mission and move to the levels of bilateral security and military cooperation.