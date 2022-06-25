The National State Forces Alliance releases a new political initiative 

Shafaq News/ The National State Forces, headed by Ammar al-Hakim, and former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, announced a new political initiative for the next stage.

In the initiative, the Alliance said, "The Iraqi situation, today, is very complicated, dangerous, and open-ended, and any new failure this time will lead to unconventional scenarios."

The Alliance warned that the "crisis is not over and working with the mentality of predominance is wrong," stressing that excluding others "will deepen the feeling of loss."

The National State Forces added that it is necessary to choose "an equation capable of restoring the confidence of political forces, reassuring the Iraqis and making a qualitative achievement."

"Toughness or flexibility in managing the situation is a mistake. We need them both at the same time to deal with dangerous files. Relying on the international community alone is wrong because it does not provide solutions. We need plans, projects, and visions for success to gain the trust of the world."

The State Forces Alliance indicated that "a moderate governance equation that can gain the international and regional acceptance and the trust of the participating and non-participating political forces in the government is required in this stage."

The initiative concluded that this transitional phase must end with new elections to "restore the street's confidence in the political system, and to ensure achievements in Corruption, security, or service files."

The Alliance of State Forces also specified the characteristics of the leadership of the regime, which are the academic and political qualifications, the necessary experience and skills, integrity, national impartiality, political balance, regional and international acceptability, and government performance that is not biased to any political party."