The National Security Advisor received the Canadian Ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T14:03:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The National Security Advisor, Qassem al-Araji, received earlier today, Monday, the Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon, at his office in Baghdad.

According to a readout of the meeting released by al-Araji's office, the latter discussed with his guest the recent updates on the political and security situation in the region, ways of enhancing the ties between Iraq and Canada, and an array of issues of common interest.

Al-Araji laid emphasis upon the departure of all foreign forces from Iraq according to the schedule, hinting at the Canadian troops stationed in Iraq under the umbrella of the Global Coalition.

The meeting touched upon the issue al-Hol camp in Northeastern Syria, the situation in Sinjar, and Canada's plans for participating in the reconstruction of the district swept by ISIS.

