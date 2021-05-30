Report

The National Oil Company’s law to be amended upon the Federal Supreme Court's request

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-30T09:08:13+0000
The National Oil Company’s law to be amended upon the Federal Supreme Court's request
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee revealed that the Federal Supreme Court requested amending the National Oil Company’s law.

 Committee member Ghalib Muhammad told Shafaq News agency that the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee will amend seven articles of the National Oil Company Law, upon a request from the Federal Supreme Court, noting that the amendment will be for technical reasons related to the company's foundations, reasons of formation, financing and revenues."

Mohammed added, "The Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee will host, next Wednesday, the National Supervisory Authority, in addition to several parliament members to discuss the items that will be amended in the National Oil Company Law."

"The Parliament will finish the first and second reading and vote on amending the National Oil Company Law before the end of the session."

