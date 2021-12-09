The National Coalition submits an appeal against election results

Shafaq News/ The National Coalition announced Thursday that it had submitted an appeal to the Federal Court against election results

The Coalition said in a press statement that it submitted to the Federal Court 14 technical and administrative violations that accompanied the elections, which led to a change in the results.

He added that "the changes in the final results after examining some boxes are clear evidence of fraud in the results of those elections," calling to nullify the entire electoral process.

Leading Shia parties in Iraq have announced their collective rejection of the October 10 parliamentary elections results after the initial evidence suggests a collapse in their vote share.

In particular, the Al-Fatah alliance, composed of supporters of the country's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), denounced the results as "fabricated."

According to initial results released by the Iraqi High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the Sadrist movement led by the populist cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, came out ahead with 73 of the parliament's 329 seats, in what had been an election with a record low turnout of 41%.