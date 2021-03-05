Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Muslim Council: Pope’s visit gives hope for a better tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-05T20:58:46+0000
The Muslim Council: Pope’s visit gives hope for a better tomorrow
Shafaq News / The Muslim Council of Elders considered, on Friday the Pope’s visit to Iraq “a great opportunity to promote peace and to send a message of solidarity with all victims of violence in the region and the world."

The Council said in a statement, the historic visit comes to heal the wounds of the Iraqi people who suffered many years of wars and destruction. It gives Iraq and the region hope for a better tomorrow based on tolerance and acceptance of others."

"The Pope's keenness to visit Iraq -despite the challenges- reflects his belief in the spirit of human brotherhood ... away from calls for hatred, sectarianism and strife." The statement added.

The Council of Muslim Elders affirmed that the papal visit to Iraq and the efforts made by the Pope of the Vatican to promote peace "are correspondent with the council’s vision and objectives of promoting peace and coexistence ... and building a human relationship based on love and mutual respect."

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Council, Sultan Al-Rumaithi, said Pope Francis' visits to the Islamic world "strengthened bridges of dialogue between East and West,… the visits support the efforts of his older brother, Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders."

This common work reflected in a joint visit of the two religious symbols to the UAE signing a document on human fraternity for world peace and living together in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

related

Pope to embark on Iraq's visit despite security concerns

Date: 2021-03-03 11:18:36
Pope to embark on Iraq's visit despite security concerns

Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-05 11:04:44
Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 17:49:44
The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 17:59:13
The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

Date: 2020-12-07 12:20:01
Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

Date: 2021-03-05 11:45:44
Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Date: 2021-02-25 16:48:29
The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Al-Amiri coalition flies solo and describes the Pope's visit as "historic"

Date: 2021-03-04 10:27:41
Al-Amiri coalition flies solo and describes the Pope's visit as "historic"