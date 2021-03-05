The Muslim Council: Pope’s visit gives hope for a better tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Muslim Council of Elders considered, on Friday the Pope’s visit to Iraq “a great opportunity to promote peace and to send a message of solidarity with all victims of violence in the region and the world."

The Council said in a statement, the historic visit comes to heal the wounds of the Iraqi people who suffered many years of wars and destruction. It gives Iraq and the region hope for a better tomorrow based on tolerance and acceptance of others."

"The Pope's keenness to visit Iraq -despite the challenges- reflects his belief in the spirit of human brotherhood ... away from calls for hatred, sectarianism and strife." The statement added.

The Council of Muslim Elders affirmed that the papal visit to Iraq and the efforts made by the Pope of the Vatican to promote peace "are correspondent with the council’s vision and objectives of promoting peace and coexistence ... and building a human relationship based on love and mutual respect."

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Council, Sultan Al-Rumaithi, said Pope Francis' visits to the Islamic world "strengthened bridges of dialogue between East and West,… the visits support the efforts of his older brother, Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders."

This common work reflected in a joint visit of the two religious symbols to the UAE signing a document on human fraternity for world peace and living together in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.