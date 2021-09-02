The Ministry of health still includes the environment department, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee, Jawad Al-Moussawi, confirmed that the Ministry of Health includes the environment file, and no official order has been issued to separate them.

Al-Moussawi told Shafaq News Agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi issued an order authorizing technical agents to manage the ministries of health and environment, and there is no official decision to separate the environment file from the Ministry of Health."

"The separation requires an official decision issued by the Council of Ministers to nominate and appoint a minister, to be submitted to the council of Representatives for discussion and approval."

Last August, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Jassim Al-Falahi, announced that there is a federal environment ministry that implements the government's goals to improve the environmental situation in Iraq.