Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Saturday the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for the month of February.

The ministry said in a statement that the crude oil exports total is 92,790,173 bpd at $ 8,809,162.

Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,475,345 barrels.

The price of one barrel of oil reached 94.936 dollars.