The Ministry of Labor disbursed +200bn dinars of financial aid to 1.3 million Iraqi families

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-01T20:13:43+0000

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Labor and Head of the Social Protection Commission, Adel Al-Rikabi, announced on Monday delivering 203 billion dinars financial aids to more than 1.3 million Iraqi families in Baghdad and other governorates, except for Kurdistan region. In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said, "154 billion dinars were disbursed to 973,103 families supported by men, while 49 billion were offered to 424,706 supported by women."

