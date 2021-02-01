The Ministry of Labor disbursed +200bn dinars of financial aid to 1.3 million Iraqi families
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ The Minister of Labor and Head of the Social Protection Commission, Adel Al-Rikabi, announced on Monday delivering 203 billion dinars financial aids to more than 1.3 million Iraqi families in Baghdad and other governorates, except for Kurdistan region.
In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said, "154 billion dinars were disbursed to 973,103 families supported by men, while 49 billion were offered to 424,706 supported by women."