The Ministry of Finance appoints a new head of the State's Real Estate Directorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T17:13:42+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, issued a ministerial order to refer the Director-General of the State's Real Estate Department, Ali Karim Hussein, to retirement, upon his request. According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the ministerial order assigned the duties of the retired Director-General to the head of the Administrative and Financial Department, Hassan Muslim al-Maktar. The Ministry also appointed the Director of Al-Diwaniyah Real Estate Department, Rand Raad Raji, to the position of the Assistant General Director of the State's Real Estate Directorate.

