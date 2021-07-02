The Ministry of Electricity discloses the reasons for the complete power outage in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A source in the Ministry of Electricity attributed the cause of the complete power outage in Iraqi governorates to the recent explosions that targeted power transmission towers.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that the towers contain a self-protection system by extinguishing the turbine, which led to a power outage throughout Iraq, except for the Kurdistan Region.

The source indicated that the production stations will start restarting the gas and thermal turbines, adding that the electric power will be restored during the next 12 hours.

The national electricity network was disconnected from service in most regions and cities of Iraq, including the capital, Baghdad, for unknown reasons.

Recently, power transmission towers have been remarkably subjected to sabotage acts in several governorates, causing a power outage in light of a sharp rise in temperature in Iraq.

Last June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed commands and intelligence services to protect energy towers, and pursue criminal groups.